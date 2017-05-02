Office of Attorney General initiates ethics training under Chief Integrity Officer

Today, Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined hundreds of Office of Attorney General prosecutors and staff who are undergoing mandatory ethics training led by the office's first-ever Chief Integrity Officer, Eric Fillman. Attorneys in the Office of Attorney General, in addition to staff from other departments, were required to attend today's training session, which is being videotaped for showing to every employee of the agency on a later date.

