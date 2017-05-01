NWS Says Rebersburg Likely Struck by Tornado

An apparent tornado was spotted from a farm in Centre Hall, about 15 miles from Rebersburg where the NWS believes a tornado struck on Monday night. Photo by Melinda Hooper Preliminary survey results indicate the damaging storm that passed through Centre County on Monday night produced a tornado in the Penns Valley community of Rebersburg, according to the National Weather Service.

