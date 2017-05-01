NWS Says Rebersburg Likely Struck by ...

NWS Says Rebersburg Likely Struck by Tornado

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

An apparent tornado was spotted from a farm in Centre Hall, about 15 miles from Rebersburg where the NWS believes a tornado struck on Monday night. Photo by Melinda Hooper Preliminary survey results indicate the damaging storm that passed through Centre County on Monday night produced a tornado in the Penns Valley community of Rebersburg, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 7 hr Toesucker 868
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 27 The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar '17 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16) Feb '17 fedup 2
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC