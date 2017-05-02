Mondaya s storms confirmed as tornado...

Mondaya s storms confirmed as tornadoes in Elk, McKean counties

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

The National Weather Service from State College, PA., has confirmed two EF1 tornado tracks in Elk County and one in McKean County while surveying damage from Monday's storm. According to a statement from the National Weather Service, storm damage surveys revealed tornado tracks near Twin Lakes and Dahoga in Elk County and east of Custer City in McKean County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 4 hr MickMan 870
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 27 The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar '17 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16) Feb '17 fedup 2
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,739,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC