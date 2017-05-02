Mondaya s storms confirmed as tornadoes in Elk, McKean counties
The National Weather Service from State College, PA., has confirmed two EF1 tornado tracks in Elk County and one in McKean County while surveying damage from Monday's storm. According to a statement from the National Weather Service, storm damage surveys revealed tornado tracks near Twin Lakes and Dahoga in Elk County and east of Custer City in McKean County.
