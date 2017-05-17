McClain, White Win Nominations for Di...

McClain, White Win Nominations for District Judge

In a crowded field looking to win the open magisterial district judge position in Centre County, a defense attorney and a retired police officer emerged with nominations in Tuesday's primary. With seven candidates all cross-filed for both parties, Casey McClain won the Democratic nomination by a wide margin, while Dave White won the more tightly contested Republican ticket for judge for district 49-02-01.

