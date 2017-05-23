Man Facing Arson Charges After Allegedly Starting Dumpster Fires
A Lewistown man is facing felony arson charges after police say he started fires in four dumpsters in downtown State College early Wednesday morning. At about 12:30 a.m. police responded to reports of multiple dumpster fires on West Calder Way and discovered fires had been started in four dumpsters between the 100 block and 300 block, according to a criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|4mulaRyder
|883
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mon
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|May 14
|Red
|9
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May 13
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May 6
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC