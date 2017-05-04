Man Faces Hundreds of Child Sexual Ab...

Man Faces Hundreds of Child Sexual Abuse Charges

Wednesday May 3

A State College man is facing 737 felony and misdemeanor charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of two girls between 2009 and 2016. Joseph J. Neff, 36, was charged on Wednesday and arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan.

