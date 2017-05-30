Man Faces Burglary, Assault Charges
A New Jersey man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he caused damage in a State College residence, knocked a resident unconscious and broke in after being told not to come back. According to the criminal complaint filed Friday, a resident at an Adams Avenue house reported to State College Police on April 23 that two friends -- Christopher Cunalata-Castella, 21, of Long Branch, N.J., and Michael Tamayo, of Ocean, N.J. -- had been visiting for several days but began causing trouble on April 22 when they returned from the Blue-White Game and started being rude and confrontational.
