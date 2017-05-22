Man Faces Assault Charge After Allegedly Throwing Metal Post
Police say a man who was denied entry to a State College bar threw a metal post down the stairs, striking and injuring another man. Corey C. Nystrand, 23, of Bangor, is charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another, along with summary counts of harassment and public drunkenness.
