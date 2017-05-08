Man Accused of Impersonating Police Officer, Trespassing

State College Police say a Penn State student bearing a badge and holstered firearm pretended to be a police officer and entered an apartment without permission. According to a criminal complaint, at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call at The Retreat apartments on Waupelani Drive for a report that a man had entered an apartment stating he was a "cop" and ordering the occupants to quiet down.

