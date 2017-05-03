MacAdmins Conference Announces 2017 Schedule and Pricing
The 2017 MacAdmins Conference will be held July 11-14 at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College, PA. This year's event will feature 5 full-day workshops and 60 technical sessions, taught by experts within the Mac and iOS IT community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacMegasite.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|Mark wirsner
|871
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC