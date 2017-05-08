Lunch with Mimi: Centre Foundation Director Shows Fundraising Agility

On May 9-10, Centre Foundation will hold its annual 36-hour online giving event Centre Gives , which raises funds and awareness for local organizations. For the past six years, Centre Gives has benefitted more than 150 local charities across Centre County, enhancing services across many interest areas - the arts, animals, education, environment, and health and social services - and investing more than $4 million in donations, prizes, and stretch pool funds into the community.

