Lunch with Mimi: Centre Foundation Director Shows Fundraising Agility
On May 9-10, Centre Foundation will hold its annual 36-hour online giving event Centre Gives , which raises funds and awareness for local organizations. For the past six years, Centre Gives has benefitted more than 150 local charities across Centre County, enhancing services across many interest areas - the arts, animals, education, environment, and health and social services - and investing more than $4 million in donations, prizes, and stretch pool funds into the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|MickMan
|878
|Leaving Penn State
|May 6
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC