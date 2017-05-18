Local Startup Is Growing a Business by Growing Healthier, More Sustainable Turf
Phospholutions founder Hunter Swisher shows Penn State President Eric Barron a turf sample at Penn State's White Course and explains how his product will double the root depth. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Rhizosorb is applied on Thursday to a green on the Penn State White Course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Sun
|Darren Zuchowski
|8
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|May 15
|Tony G
|881
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|May 14
|Red
|9
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May 13
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May 6
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC