List of 18 defendants, charges in Penn State hazing death - AM 720 KDWN
Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State University face charges in connection with the Feb. 4 death of sophomore Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. Eight face the most serious charge of aggravated assault, a felony that carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.
