Key Penn State target visiting this weekend, Solomon Enis talks Lions, more recruiting notes

Memorial Day weekend generally equals a slow recruiting stetch as the spring evaluation period, and May, both come to an end. Blue-White Illustrated and Rivals recruiting ace Ryan Snyder first reported on Tuesday evening that one of Penn State's top remaining Class of 2018 targets on offense, Waldorf, Md., four-star offensive tackle Rasheed Walker , will visit State College for an unofficial visit this Saturday.

