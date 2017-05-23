Judge Denies Motion to Suppress Confession in Murder of Penn State Professor
George Ishler Jr. leaves a preliminary hearing on Aug. 31 at the Centre County Courthouse. Photo: Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com A Centre County judge last week denied George Ishler's motion to suppress his confession to police about the murder of Penn State professor Ron Bettig last year.
