Graduation Weekend Means Planning Ahead

Graduation Weekend Means Planning Ahead

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Statecollege.com

Even with the addition of a number of hotels over the years, the State College area still has a limited number of rooms, making it tough for some to find a place to stay during graduation weekend, when friends and families of thousands of graduates converge on Happy Valley. Many have found that they need to book hotel and restaurant reservations nearly a year in advance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 19 hr Mark wirsner 871
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 27 The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar '17 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16) Feb '17 fedup 2
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,762,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC