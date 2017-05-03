Graduation Weekend Means Planning Ahead
Even with the addition of a number of hotels over the years, the State College area still has a limited number of rooms, making it tough for some to find a place to stay during graduation weekend, when friends and families of thousands of graduates converge on Happy Valley. Many have found that they need to book hotel and restaurant reservations nearly a year in advance.
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|19 hr
|Mark wirsner
|871
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
