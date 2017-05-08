GE Additive Technology Lab in Pittsbu...

GE Additive Technology Lab in Pittsburgh to Become GE Customer Experience Center

GE is developing its Center for Additive Technology Advancement in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania into an externally focused 'Customer Experience Center' to accelerate the use of additive manufacturing with GE customers across several industries. With this transition, the $39 million Pittsburgh technology center, opened in April 2016 to drive additive manufacturing within GE industrial operations, now joins a global network of CECs under the growing umbrella of GE Additive.

