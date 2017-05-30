Fresh Ways With Food Bars

Fresh Ways With Food Bars

Friday May 26

For foodservice-at-retail operations, self-serve food bars are an ideal way to offer creativity and customization. Salad bars are a given, but consider the differentiation brought to your business with pasta, baked potato, chicken wing or even PB&J bars.

