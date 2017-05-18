Four Charged in Alleged Robbery Attempt
According to a criminal complaint, State College police received a call at 2:58 a.m. from a man who reported he was confronted by two masked men as he was about to enter his residence on South Burrowes Street. A witness also called about seeing two individuals outside, one of whom was pointing what appeared to be a silver pistol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|May 15
|Tony G
|881
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|May 14
|Red
|9
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May 13
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May 6
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC