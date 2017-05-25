Ferguson Township Man Reported Missing

Patrick Silvasy, a 67-year-old white male, was reported missing on Wednesday by his employer, Weis Market, 1471 Martin Street, after last being seen by fellow staff members at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Silvasy was scheduled to work at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and 3 p.m. on Wednesday but didn't show up.

