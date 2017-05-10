Federal Taphouse To Open A State College Location
Both the Fraser Centre and the local bar scene are continuing to grow. Owned by a pair of Penn State alumni, Corey Fogarty and Judd Goodman, Federal Taphouse will open its fourth location in Pennsylvania on June 19 and it will be located on the second floor of the Fraser Centre, connected to the new Hyatt Place Hotel.
