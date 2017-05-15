Family: Pledge who died after hazing ...

Family: Pledge who died after hazing treated like 'roadkill'

FILE - This April 4, 2017, file photo shows Penn State University's Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in State College, Pa. Helped by surveillance footage, prosecutors painted a harrowing picture of the events ... NEW YORK - A fraternity pledge who was ordered to guzzle alcohol during a hazing ritual and twice fell down a flight of stairs before his death was treated like "roadkill," his father said Monday after criminal charges were filed against 18 of his son's Penn State fraternity brothers.

