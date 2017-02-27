Effective in Potter County, Pa Until ...

Effective in Potter County, Pa Until 5/6/2017 2:27 PM Est

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northeastern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania... Central Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Juniata County in central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Eastern Potter County in north central Pennsylvania... Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 400 AM EDT * At 1256 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen in the last 24 hours.

