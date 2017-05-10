East College Heights Residents Remind...

East College Heights Residents Reminded of Change in Polling Place

Voters in the State College Northeast precinct are reminded that their polling location is changed for the primary election on Tuesday, May 16. The voting location for the precinct , which includes the borough's East College Heights neighborhood, is at the Quality Inn, 1274 N. Atherton St. This is a change from the last election when the polling place was at Comfort Suites. Voters in the precinct had long voted at the former College Heights School, but that building was purchased by Penn State and has been undergoing renovations.

