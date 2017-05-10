Dwellings On College Ave. Closes

Dwellings On College Ave. Closes

Dwellings, a small boutique located at 358 E. College Ave , announced it closed its downtown location yesterday and will be moving all of its merchandise to its Lewisburg location. Dear Dwellings State College customers, we are sad to announce the closure of the State College store as of May 9th, 2017," a sign posted on the window explains.

