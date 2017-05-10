Dwellings On College Ave. Closes
Dwellings, a small boutique located at 358 E. College Ave , announced it closed its downtown location yesterday and will be moving all of its merchandise to its Lewisburg location. Dear Dwellings State College customers, we are sad to announce the closure of the State College store as of May 9th, 2017," a sign posted on the window explains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|3 hr
|Red
|5
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|May 8
|MickMan
|878
|Leaving Penn State
|May 6
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC