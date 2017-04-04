Documents offer harrowing timeline of frat's deadly night
This April 4, 2017, file photo shows Penn State University's Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in State College, Pa. Helped by surveillance footage, prosecutors painted a harrowing picture of the events inside the house in early February that led them to charge 18 members in the death of Timothy Piazza, a pledge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|20 hr
|Red
|5
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|May 8
|MickMan
|878
|Leaving Penn State
|May 6
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC