DA's Office Donates $100,000 in Forfeited Money to Get Drug Court Started
The Centre County District Attorney's office is donating $100,000 in forfeited money seized from convicted drug dealers to ensure the planned new county drug court gets started on time. According to a release from District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, the county learned that the timing of a $400,000 grant being sought from the state Bureau of Justice would delay the drug court until 2018.
