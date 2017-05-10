DA's Office Donates $100,000 in Forfeited Money to Get Drug Court Started

The Centre County District Attorney's office is donating $100,000 in forfeited money seized from convicted drug dealers to ensure the planned new county drug court gets started on time. According to a release from District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, the county learned that the timing of a $400,000 grant being sought from the state Bureau of Justice would delay the drug court until 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.