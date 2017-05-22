CRPR to Celebrate Kids to Parks Day

For the seventh year, the National Parks Trust has organized Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, a national day of outdoor play encouraging children to be active and appreciate nature while enjoying parks around the country. "We're very proud to be participating in this national event and have two great youth activities going on on Saturday," CRPR Director Pam Salokangas said at this week's State College Borough Council Meeting, where Mayor Elizabeth Goreham issued a proclamation declaring May 20 as Kids to Parks Day in the borough.

