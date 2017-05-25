Cops looking for 2 who destroyed State College garage door with bowling ball
State College police are looking for two men who destroyed a garage door by throwing a bowling ball at it. Police provided surveillance camera photos of the suspects in the 7 p.m. May 9 incident in the 500 block of South Pugh Street.
