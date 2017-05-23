COG Recommends Modifying Regional Parks Loan
The Centre Region Council of Governments on Monday passed a resolution recommending that the Centre Region Parks and Recreation Authority modify the regional parks loan. The $7.6 million loan was first taken in 2011 with Fulton Bank to fund the Oak Hall and Whitehall Road regional parks project and the terms required that it be used by June 1. The proposed modification -- the fifth time the loan has been amended -- will extend the loan to June 1, 2020 at a lower interest rate.
