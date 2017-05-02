Chance The Rapper To Headline Karoondinha Music Festival At Penn's Cave This Summer
After announcing its first set of artists like John Legend and Alessia Cara at the end of February, a new three-day music festival at Penn's Cave unveiled the rest of its lineup Tuesday morning, including Chance the Rapper, Paramore, and Young the Giant. The first annual Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival will take place July 21-23, 2017 at Penn's Cave & Wildlife Park, about a 25-minute drive from State College.
