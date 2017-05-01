Borough Council Approves Zoning Amendment for Non-Owner Occupied Housing Downtown
State College Borough Council on Monday approved by a 4-3 vote amending the zoning ordinance to reduce the area for non-owner occupied housing in the Signature Property Development area of the Commercial Incentive District. The amendment changes the area where a floor area ratio of 5.0 is permitted for non-owner occupied housing and 1.0 for commercial.
