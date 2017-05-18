Bellefonte Man Accused of Selling Heroin

Bellefonte Man Accused of Selling Heroin

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Statecollege.com

Police say a Bellefonte man sold heroin in State College and was involved in a bust that resulted in charges against two Ohio men in March. According to a criminal complaint, State College Police learned in February that a confidential informant had purchased heroin 10 to 15 times in the past from Stephen J. Watkins, 31. Police said that on March 1 the informant contacted Watkins via Facebook message and arranged to buy a bundle of 10 bags of heroin for $140.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) May 15 Tony G 881
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... May 14 Red 9
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May 13 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May 6 Centre 1
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 27 The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar '17 Charlie 2
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,135,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC