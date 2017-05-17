Bedell, Incumbents Win State College School Board Nominations
One newcomer and three incumbents are all but assured election to the State College Area School Board in November's election. Lori Bedell and current members David Hutchinson, Jim Leous and Scott Fozard were the top four vote getters on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in Tuesday's primary.
