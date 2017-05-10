Artist of the Month: Talley Fisher Is Carving Out Her Own Niche
Following the sudden death of her father, Rob, in 2006, Bellefonte artist Talley Fisher took over the suspended sculpting business he had started. With a background in zoology and landscape architecture, she has continued her father's legacy, creating more than 40 pieces for major clients all around the world and finding her love for innovative sculptures.
