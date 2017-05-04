Aircraft Emergency Ends Safely at Uni...

Aircraft Emergency Ends Safely at University Park Airport

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Statecollege.com

An aircraft emergency ended in a safe landing when a commercial flight was diverted to University Park Airport Wednesday morning. A Level II aircraft emergency was reported at about 9:30 a.m. at the airport for a passenger aircraft descending with strange motion at a high rate of speed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 5 hr Karson Wence 876
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 27 The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar '17 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16) Feb '17 fedup 2
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC