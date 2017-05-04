Aircraft Emergency Ends Safely at University Park Airport
An aircraft emergency ended in a safe landing when a commercial flight was diverted to University Park Airport Wednesday morning. A Level II aircraft emergency was reported at about 9:30 a.m. at the airport for a passenger aircraft descending with strange motion at a high rate of speed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Karson Wence
|876
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC