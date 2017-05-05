18 members of Penn State fraternity B...

18 members of Penn State fraternity Beta Theta Pi charged in the death of Timothy Piazza

Friday May 5 Read more: WPMT-TV York

BELLFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.-Following a three-month long investigation the Centre County District Attorney announced Friday that Beta Theta Pi and 18 people have been charged in connection to the death of Pennsylvania University student Timothy Piazza. Piazza , 19, of Lebanon, New Jersey died February 4 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after he fell down stairs at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in State College during a party on February 2. He was a pledge at the fraternity.

