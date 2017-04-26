Your Guide To The 2017 Board Of Trustees Alumni Election

The Board of Trustees alumni election is officially underway as alumni can vote until May 4. This year's race for three open alumni trustee seats includes two of the incumbents - Alice Pope and Bob Jubelirer - and two newcomers - Jay Paterno and Robert Bowsher. Current trustee Al Lord was originally up for re-election as well, but ultimately decided to drop out of the race after he made controversial comments saying he was "running out of sympathy for 35 yr old, so-called victims with 7-digit net worth," referring to sex abuse victims of Jerry Sandusky.

