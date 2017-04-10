WPSU to Host Documentary Screening, P...

WPSU to Host Documentary Screening, Panel Discussion on Gun Violence

WPSU will host a screening of "The Armor of Light" and a panel discussion on gun violence on April 11. Photo by Jeff Hutchens via WPSU WPSU will host a screening of the documentary "The Armor of Light," followed by a panel discussion about the relationship between religion and gun violence. The event is scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the WPSU studios in Innovation Park.

