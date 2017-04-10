Work on Mountain View Hotel Project C...

Work on Mountain View Hotel Project Could Start Soon

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Statecollege.com

The golf course at Mountain View Country Club figures to get a boost from a new 100-room hotel and conference center. The Harris Township Board of Supervisors gave unanimous approval this week for the Ramada Group to move ahead with plans to add a 100-unit hotel to the Mountain View Country Club and breathe new life into the existing golf course.

