Woman Robbed Man in State College Hotel, Police Say
An Ohio woman is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening a man with a pair of scissors and robbing him in a State College hotel room. According to the criminal complaint, at about 5:10 a.m. on Monday a man reported that he had just been robbed inside a room at the Super 8 on South Atherton Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|RamapoU
|852
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC