Woman Charged in Alleged Dog Theft

Kari A. Perisho, 40, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, along with misdemeanor counts of theft and possession of a small amount of marijuana. The resident of a Shady Drive home reportedly told police that she returned home at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday after being out for the day to find her dog, a four-year-old mini pinscher named Rocco, had been taken.

