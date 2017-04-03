Woman Charged in Alleged Dog Theft
Kari A. Perisho, 40, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, along with misdemeanor counts of theft and possession of a small amount of marijuana. The resident of a Shady Drive home reportedly told police that she returned home at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday after being out for the day to find her dog, a four-year-old mini pinscher named Rocco, had been taken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Toesucker
|851
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC