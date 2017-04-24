Woman Allegedly Stole $1,200 in Cloth...

Woman Allegedly Stole $1,200 in Clothes from Nittany Mall Store

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Statecollege.com

A Williamsport woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $1,200 in clothing from Macy's in the Nittany Mall. State College Police were called at 8:50 p.m. on Thursday to the store where loss prevention officers had the woman in custody, according to a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... 5 hr The Gearhearts 11
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Apr 20 Mark wirsner 866
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar 29 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16) Feb '17 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,853 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC