Woman Allegedly Stole $1,200 in Clothes from Nittany Mall Store
A Williamsport woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $1,200 in clothing from Macy's in the Nittany Mall. State College Police were called at 8:50 p.m. on Thursday to the store where loss prevention officers had the woman in custody, according to a criminal complaint.
