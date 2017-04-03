Wineries win Best of Show

Wineries win Best of Show

Members of Pennsylvania's wine and grape industry gathered at the Pennsylvania Wines Annual Conference on March 28 at the Nittany Lion Inn in State College. Medals were awarded to 35 wineries, with standout recognition going to Best of Show winners Juniata Valley Winery, of Mifflin, for Best Sweet Wine for its 2015 Morning Thief and to Seven Mountains Wine Cellars, of Spring Mills, for Best Red Sweet Wine for its NV General Potter's Fort.

