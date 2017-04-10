Video shows hazing at Penn State frat where N.J. teen died, report says

Surveillance video captured a hazing ritual at a Penn State University fraternity house where a New Jersey teen died after suffering a collapsed lung, ruptured spleen and nonrecoverable brain injury following a fall, according to a report on philly.com . Timothy Piazza, a 19-year-old from Readington Township in Hunterdon County, died on Feb. 4 following a fall down a set of basement stairs at the Alpha Upsilon chapter house of the Beta Theta Pi on the State College, Pa., campus, where he was pledging on the night of Feb. 2. After his fall, Piazza was moved almost immediately, but an ambulance was not called until almost 12 hours later.

