Valley Vista Drive Sheetz Set to Reopen

The Sheetz at 101 Valley Vista Drive will reopen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com After closing in November, a rebuilt and much larger Sheetz on Valley Vista Drive in Patton Township is ready to reopen. The location will be open for business at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Sheetz public relations manager Nick Ruffner.

