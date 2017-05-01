Urban-Style Flea Market Pop Up Ave Draws Crowds to Downtown State College

Pop Up Ave flea market returned for a second outing at the Garner Street parking lot on Saturday, April 29. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Dan Baxter displayed his Baxterbots, robots made from vintage items, at Pop Up Ave flea market on Saturday, April 29. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com The urban-style flea market was back at the South Garner Street parking lot for a second go-round after a successful debut last September. This time it was a bigger affair -- with nearly 60 vendors, up from 40 last time -- and offered opportunities for crowds to hang around and spend the afternoon.

