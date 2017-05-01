Urban-Style Flea Market Pop Up Ave Draws Crowds to Downtown State College
Pop Up Ave flea market returned for a second outing at the Garner Street parking lot on Saturday, April 29. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Dan Baxter displayed his Baxterbots, robots made from vintage items, at Pop Up Ave flea market on Saturday, April 29. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com The urban-style flea market was back at the South Garner Street parking lot for a second go-round after a successful debut last September. This time it was a bigger affair -- with nearly 60 vendors, up from 40 last time -- and offered opportunities for crowds to hang around and spend the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Meatball
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Apr 28
|Lehigh U
|867
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC