Summer forecast sees rains dousing ea...

Summer forecast sees rains dousing early heat

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Philly.com

June might bring more than its share of dreariness, says AccuWeather, but that would by no means be all bad for those who aren't big fans of extreme heat. Generous rainfall would mean a healthy portion of soil moisture, which research has shown to be an effective heat repellent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Fri Lehigh U 867
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Thu The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar 29 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16) Feb '17 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,653,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC