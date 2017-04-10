Slab Cabin Run Initiative Has Raised $2.1 Million for Conservation Effort

ClearWater Conservancy's Slab Cabin Run initiative to permanently conserve 300 acres of agricultural land in College and Harris Townships met its second fundraising deadline of $1.75 million by March 31. A total of $2.1 million has been raised to date since the initiative launched in October with an overall goal of $2.75 million to be raised by Sept. 30. The initiative includes farmland that produces dairy goods for Meyer Dairy as well as the Everhart Farm.

