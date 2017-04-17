Sisters On The Runway To Host Third Annual Benefit Fashion Show
Sisters On The Runway will host its third annual Benefit Fashion Show to support the Centre County Women's Resource center. The event aims to raise awareness and funds for domestic violence prevention.
